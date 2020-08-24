Big B is back on sets of 'KBC 12'

Actor Amitabh Bachchan resumed shooting for the upcoming season of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' (KBC). Recently, the veteran actor shared a picture from the sets.

Sharing the photo on his 'Instagram' page, he wrote: "It time to get back to work at KBC 12 in a sea of blue PPE. 'KBC' started in 2000 and now it is the year 2020. 20 years it has been! Amazingly that is a lifetime!"

He mentioned how wherever one saw, there were people in PPE suits. This year is also special as Amitabh has completed 20 years as the host of 'KBC'. The first season of the Indian adaptation of the British show, 'Who Wants to be a Millionaire?' had aired from 2000-2001.

Earlier, taking to his blog, the megastar had detailed out how he was going back to shoot for 'KBC' and maximum precautions had been put in place for the same. He had written: "Lots of prep and presentation for the starting of 'KBC' promo shoots and the 'KBC' itself. There is a detailed protocol of how it is all going to be done with maximum safety precautions."

In July 2020, the actor had tested positive for COVID-19 and had taken to 'Twitter' to make the announcement. After spending more than 20 days in Mumbai's 'Nanavati hospital', he had tested negative and returned home in early August. Since then, he had stayed home, only to step into his garden to plant saplings on his mother, Teji Bachchan's birth anniversary.

Big B has a number of films in various stages of post production, shooting or set for release. These include Ayan Mukherji's 'Brahmastra' with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Nagraj Manjule's 'Jhund' and 'Chehre' with Emraan Hashmi.