Bhuvan Bam tests COVID-19 positive

YouTube' sensation Bhuvan Bam announced on his 'Instagram Stories' that he tested positive for COVID-19.

"Beetey kuch dino se tabiyat kharab chal rahi hai (I have

been feeling unwell for a while). Tests results have come and I am COVID-19 positive," wrote Bhuvan Bam.

He also urged people to take proper precautions by saying, "Iss virus ko lightly mat lena. Mask lagaao, keep sanitising yourself and social distancing maintain karo (Do not take this virus lightly. Keep sanitising yourself and do maintain social distancing."

The 26-year-old rose to fame with his famous 'YouTube' channel 'BB Ki Vines'. Apart from making vines, he also sings. 'Heer-Ranjha', 'Safar' and 'Bas mein' are some of his popular tracks.