Bhumi gets roped in for 'Count Us In' initiative

Bhumi Pednekar is ready to be a part of the global citizen initiative, called 'Count Us In'. Initiated by a diverse group of organisations with the support of former UN Climate Chief, Christiana Figueres, the 'Durgamati' star was roped in with the title of 'Stubborn Optimist- a climate champion'. She will also work to inspire and educate people in India about reducing their carbon footprint.

"Protecting the environment has become my life's mission and I'm thrilled to partner with 'Count Us In' to raise more awareness towards climate change in India," said the 31-year-old.

She added, "I believe that it is important for the youth of India to stand up and step forward on this critical issue. We have to all join hands and constantly work towards protecting our planet because honestly there is no planet B."

'Count Us In' and Bhumi's initiative 'Climate Warrior' will work together so as to help out people and local organisations with similar objectives to become part of a movement that aims to protect what they love, from climate change before it gets too late.

Christiana Figueres said, "We have less than a decade to do what science shows is necessary "