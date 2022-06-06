'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' crosses Rs 150 crore mark at India box office

Mumbai: Actor Kartik Aaryan-led Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has minted Rs 154 crore at the domestic box office, the makers announced on Monday.

The psychological horror-comedy is directed by Anees Bazmee and is produced by Bhushan Kumar-led T-Series and Cine1 Studios.

Also starring Kiara Advani, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav among others, the film is a sequel to the 2007 hit of the same name starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan.

In a media statement, the makers said, "Holding steady in theatres despite new releases, this horror-comedy continues to score big as it collects Rs 5.71 on day 17 and takes the collection to Rs 154.82 cr."

Aaryan, who was seen celebrating the success of his latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in various cities across the country, tested positive for the novel Coronavirus on Saturday and had to cancel his performance at the recently concluded IIFA awards ceremony in Abu Dhabi.