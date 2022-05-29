'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' crosses Rs 100 crores at box office
Mumbai: Horror comedy "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2", starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, has minted more than Rs 100 crore at the domestic box office, the makers said on Sunday.
A sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan-starrer 2007 psychological horror-comedy of the same name, "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" released on May 20 to positive word of mouth and had an impressive weekend collection of more than Rs 55 crore.
The Anees Bazmee directorial minted Rs 11.35 crore on its second Saturday, taking the film's total to Rs 109.92 crore, the makers said in a press note.
Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani, "Bhool Bhulaiya 2" also features Tabu.
The film has become the third Hindi movie of the year to have crossed the 100-crore mark after Alia Bhatt-starrer "Gangubai Kathiawadi" (Rs 129 crore) and "The Kashmir Files" (Rs 252 crore).
