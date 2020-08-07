Bhojpuri actor Anupama Pathak commits suicide

Mumbai: Bhojpuri actor Anupama Pathak allegedly committed suicide at her residence in Dahisar. The 40-year-old actor reportedly committed suicide on August 2. A day before her death, the late actor had come live on 'Facebook' (unverified account), where she spoke about feeling cheated and not being able to trust anyone.

"If you confide to someone that you are going through some problems and feel suicidal, then that person, no matter how good a friend he or she is, will immediately ask you to keep them away from your problems so that they do not get into trouble after you die. Also, people will make fun of you and disrespect you in front of others. So never share your problems with anyone and never consider anyone your friend," Anupama had said in Hindi in her live video on August 1.

She also added, "Be the person whom everybody can trust, but never trust anyone blindly. I have learnt this in my life. People are very selfish and do not care for others."

Anupama hailed from Bihar's Purnea district and resided in Mumbai for work purposes. A complaint was registered with the police and an investigation soon got started. As per reports, a suicide note was also recovered, in which she wrote about investing Rs 10,000 in a company named 'Wisdom Producer Company' in Malad and not getting it back even after maturity date in December 2019. Unconfirmed reports also stated that she had allegedly named a person called Manish Jha, who took her two-wheeler at her hometown

during the lockdown and never returned it.