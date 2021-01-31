Bengali actor Indrajit Deb dies at 73

On January 30, Bengali actor Indrajit Deb passed away at the age of 73 due to a cardiac arrest.

The late veteran actor, who was also suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and kidney ailment for a long time, died at his Gol Park residence in the southern part of the city, his family members said.

Indrajit Deb had started his career in the popular TV serial 'Tero Parbon'. He had played an important role in 'Karuanamoyee Rani Rasmoni' and in the web series 'The Adventures of Gogol'.

Actor Sudipta Chakraborty, who expressed grief over the demise of Indrajit Deb, described him as his childhood mentor.