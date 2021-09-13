'Being an insider or outsider does not guarantee success'

Taapsee Pannu said that the 'insiders' in the film industry have never given her validation nor does she expect it. Earlier this year, the Bollywood actor launched her production banner 'Outsiders Films'. The 'insider-outsider debate' erupted in the film industry after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020.

In an interview, Pannu said that she does not think that being an outsider in the film industry makes a person inferior to the insiders in any way.

"I have never seen being an outsider in any way lesser than being an insider. Being an insider or an outsider does not guarantee success. My audience will make me successful and not being an insider or an outsider. So till now my films, whichever have worked, are because of the audience and not because the so-called insiders validated it. No, they did not. They still do not. It is not like I expect it also, because I have reached here courtesy of my audience. They went and bought my movie tickets and made it a hit."

The actor shared that she does not feel the need to become an insider, which is why she named her production house 'Outsiders Films', as she wants to remove the negative connotations surrounding the term.

Taapsee also said that she would like to work for as long as the audiences will have her and if she senses that she has outstayed her welcome, she would like to make a 'graceful exit'.

"I cannot put a calendar date on how long I can be here for. I'm going to be around for as long as I feel it is working. I want to have a graceful exit, whenever that happens," she said.

The first film Taapsee produced under her newly launched production house is called 'Blurr'. She was last seen in Netflix's 'Haseen Dillruba' and will next be seen in Disney+ Hotstar's 'Annabelle Sethupathi'