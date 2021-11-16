Barney the Dinosaur documentary in the works at NBC's Peacock

Los Angeles: Barney the Dinosaur, the iconic purple anthropomorphic Tyrannosaurus rex from popular animated series "Barney & Friends", is getting a three-part documentary series for NBCUniversal's streaming platform Peacock.



According to Variety, the documentary is produced by Scout Productions with Tommy Avallone on board as director and executive producer.

Barney the Dinosaur was a ubiquitous character for children and parents alike and we are thrilled to work with the Scout Productions team to bring this three-part series to Peacock. This documentary is bound to captivate audiences like Barney has over the years, said Rod Aissa, executive vice president of unscripted content for NBCUniversal Television & Streaming.

The documentary will features exclusive interviews, archival footage and first-hand accounts of the Barney phenomenon from the cast and crew to its most outspoken critics.

The character was created by Sheryl Leach and made its debut in 1988 in the Barney and the Backyard Gang home video series. That was followed by the PBS series Barney & Friends, which aired until 2010.

The untitled documentary will premiere on Peacock in 2022.