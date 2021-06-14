Bangladeshi actress alleges rape, murder attempt by businessman

Dhaka: Prominent Bangladeshi film actor Shamsunnahar Smriti, popularly known as Pori Moni sought justice from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a 'Facebook' post alleging that a businessman attempted to rape and murder her at a club.

After making the allegations in her post without naming the suspect recently, the actor held a media briefing later in the night and accused businessmen Nasir U Mahmood, entertainment and cultural affairs secretary of 'Dhaka Boat Club', of assaulting her, as per the report of a news website.

The 28-year-old actor alleged that Nasir assaulted her at the club in Dhaka's Uttara just a few days ago.

"The businessman could not be reached immediately for comments," stated the news website.

A founding member of the 'Dhaka Boat Club', Nasir is involved with the real estate business.

Calling Prime Minister Hasina 'mother', the actor, in her 'Facebook' post, also claimed that she sought

help from law enforcement agencies but failed to get justice.

"Where will I seek justice? I could not find it in the last four days. Everyone listens to the details and never follows through. I'm a girl and I'm an actor but before that, I'm a human being. I cannot remain silent," she said in the post in Bengali.

Sohel Rana, an assistant IGP said that the police will take action when the actor contacts them.

Pori Moni rose to fame fast after joining the movie industry in 2015. She played the lead female role in two dozen Bangladeshi movies.