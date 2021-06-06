Banes critical after hit-and-run accident

Los Angeles: Actor Lisa Banes, known for starring in popular movies like "Gone Girl" and "Cocktail", was hospitalised in a critical condition after being injured in a hit-and-run accident in New York City,.

The accident happened on Friday night, when Banes, 65, was crossing a street near Lincoln Center and was hit by a motorized scooter rider who allegedly drove off after the collision.

Officers found Banes lying in the street with "severe head trauma," the New York Police Department (NYPD) said in a statement to Variety.

Upon arrival, officers observed a 65-year-old female pedestrian lying on the roadway with severe head trauma. EMS responded to the location and transported the aided female to Mount Sinai Saint Luke's Hospital, where she remains in critical condition, the statement read.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made by NYPD till now. In 2014's thriller "Gone Girl," directed by David Fincher, Banes essays the role of the mother of the title character, played by Rosamund Pike.

She is also known for recurring roles on shows like "The King of Queens," "Masters of Sex,"

"Six Feet Under," "Nashville" and "Royal Pains" and her work in the theater.