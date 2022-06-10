BAFTA sets date for 2023 film awards ceremony
London: The British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) has announced February 19 as the date for its 2023 film awards ceremony.
According to a press release issued on Wednesday, the British Academy will announce the full timeline and eligibility details for the next edition of the film awards in due course.
The 2022 ceremony was held on March 13 at the iconic Royal Albert Hall.
This year's BAFTA film awards saw Jane Campion win the best director for "The Power of the Dog". Joanna Scanlon and Will Smith took home awards in leading acting categories and Ariana DeBose and Troy Kotsur were named winners in supporting acting categories.
The BAFTA film awards are BAFTA's highest film honours, celebrating and rewarding excellence in cinema.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
With export ban exceptions, India's wheat export forecast to be 7...10 Jun 2022 7:02 AM GMT
Global art in flux10 Jun 2022 7:00 AM GMT
Remarks on Prophet: Parts of Kashmir observe shutdown10 Jun 2022 6:59 AM GMT
India and the US need to cooperate more closely in Indo-Pacific:...10 Jun 2022 6:40 AM GMT
Fitch revises India rating outlook to 'Stable' from 'Negative'10 Jun 2022 6:31 AM GMT