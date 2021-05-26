B-Town blasts YouTuber for racial abuse of Arunachal MLA

Mumbai: Bollywood celebrities Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and Abhishek Banerjee criticised a YouTuber for his racially abusive remarks towards Arunachal Pradesh MLA Ninong Ering.

Paras Singh, who goes by the name 'Paras Official' on his 'YouTube' channel, termed the Congress a non-Indian in his video and claimed that the 'state was a part of China', thus sparking furore among Arunchalees as well as people from other parts of the country.

Singh, who was arrested in Ludhiana on May 25, was incensed with Ering after the Congress MLA wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking for a ban on the re-launch of PUBG Mobile India's new avatar 'Battlegrounds Mobile India'.

Filmmaker Amar Kaushik, known for movies 'Stree' and 'Bala', was the first from the film industry to criticise Singh for his remarks.

"Being ignorant about your country and its region is stupidity in itself, but when that ignorance is expressed offensively, it becomes toxic. We all need to call out and condemn such ignorance in one voice and make all idiots understand that it is not acceptable anymore," he wrote on his 'Instagram Stories'.

Dhawan and Sanon, who will be seen in Kaushik's upcoming movie 'Bhediya' was shot in Arunachal Pradesh. Both the actors shared the filmmaker's post on their respective 'Instagram Stories'.

"Having spent so much time in Arunachal Pradesh, it is time we educate ourselves and others about how wrong this is," wrote Varun.

Kriti also shared, "What is wrong with people? It is high time we treat every individual and every region of our country with equal respect. Thank you for talking about this Amar Kaushik."

"This is unacceptable," wrote 'Pataal Lok' star Abhishek Banerjee on his

'Instagram' handle alongside Kaushik's post.