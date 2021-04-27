Ayushmann, Tahira donate to 'Maharashtra CM Relief Fund'

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap offered their support by contributing to the 'Maharashtra CM Relief Fund' amid the hour of need as the COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the state and nation.

"We have been in the eye of the storm since last year. This pandemic has broken our hearts, made us endure pain and suffering like never before and showed us how solidarity with one another can make us handle this humanitarian crisis. Today, again, this pandemic asks us to show fortitude, resilience and mutual support," wrote the couple in a statement.

They added, "People, across India, have stepped forward to do as much as possible for each other and Tahira and I thank every individual who has inspired us to do more. We have been constantly doing our bit to help as many people as possible and have

now contributed to the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund in this hour of need. This is the time when we should come together as a community and care for each other. People need as much as possible and we can all look to do our bit as we deem fit."