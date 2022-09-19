Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Doctor G' books October 14 as the release date

Mumbai: Campus comedy-drama "Doctor G" is slated to be released in theatres on October 14, the makers announced on Monday.

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh, the film marks the directorial debut of Anubhuti Kashyap.

Production house Junglee Pictures shared the release date of the film on Twitter.

"ZindaGi hai inki full of Googly. Chahiye tha Orthopedics, par ban gaye DoctorG. Get ready for your appointments, 'Doctor G' will attend to you in theatres from 14th October 2022," the banner said in the tweet.

"Doctor G" is written by Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh, Saurabh Bharat along with Kashyap.

Produced by Vineet Jain and co-produced by Amrita Pandey, the film also stars Shefali Shah in a guest appearance.