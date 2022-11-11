Telugu actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu believes her upcoming thriller 'Yashoda' deserves to be experienced in cinema halls. She said that though the movie-watching pattern of the audience has changed after the pandemic, she is still certain that the audience will enjoy the film on the big screen.

In an interview that Samantha gave while promoting 'Yashoda', the star shared how actors and filmmakers have to now reinvent themselves to meet the expectations of the audience.

"One can't deny the fact that the audiences' viewing pattern has changed massively due to the pandemic and the lockdowns. It is getting harder for filmmakers to bring people to theatres, as they have all gotten used to waiting for movies to hit streaming platforms," Samantha told a leading entertainment news portal.

She added that filmmakers and actors 'have been forced to rethink and rewrite' because of this new viewing pattern.

Prabhu also shared how she was convinced that 'Yashoda' is a film for the silver screen.

"Be it the world, the setup, the visuals and the thrills, it's definitely an immersive watch that deserves to be experienced on the big screen and with the right kind of audio to really experience it fully," she said.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently revealed that she is suffering from an auto-immune disease called myositis.