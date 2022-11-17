'Audiences care less about films'

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor took to 'Twitter' and said today the audience cares 'less about films' and more about the actors' dating lives. According to him, these days viewers are more interested in celebrity gossip than their work. Amid this, the actor praised Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi and Radhika Apte's latest release, 'Monica, O My Darling'.

Responding to a tweet praising 'Monica, O My Darling' from content creator Anmol Jammwal, Harsh Varrdhan wrote, "It's become more about where you are seen who with what you eat and who you date than the body of work sadly. Audiences are satiated by Bollywood blogs and care less about films, in my opinion."

"Monica is brilliant and all actors are amazing. Vasan is amazing. I hope millions watch," he further added. Directed by Vasan Bala, 'Monica, O My Darling' is a neo-noir crime comedy thriller. It was released on 'Netflix' and received a positive critical response.

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor is the son of Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor and the brother of actor Sonam Kapoor and producer-stylist, Rhea Kapoor. Earlier this year, a day after his birthday, he pointed out on the micro-blogging site how he had gone through a lot of articles on his birthday written by the 'Hindi press' that had incorrectly tried to 'summarise his journey so far'.

"On my birthday, I've seen many articles about me from the Hindi press where they summarise my journey so far instead of focusing on the merit of films like 'Bhavesh Joshi', 'Ak Vs Ak', 'Ray' and 'Thar' and the uniqueness of the journey all they talk about is the box office of 'Bhavesh Joshi' and 'Mirzya'," he tweeted.

He further added, "It's almost like they are completely blind to any sort of creativity, courage or quality and only judge an artist by the money made."

Harsh Varrdhan feels that this tendency sets 'the precedent for future generations'.