'Attack' teaser promises action scenes with guns and missiles

After the super debacle of 'Sayameva Jayate 2', John Abraham is back with what appears to be a comparatively sober action drama, 'Attack'. The teaser of the film is out and shows John in commando mode, taking on enemies after an attack.

The teaser starts with a bomb blast that throws life out of gear for all those who lose their dear ones. A broken John is seen shell-shocked while grieving at the blast site. A worried Jacqueline Fernandez is seen rushing to the spot in a saree, which is probably the uniform of a flight attendant.

It is followed by glimpses of John getting some chip implants and a voice declaring, 'all vitals are normal, you are ready to serve soldier.' Rakul Preet Singh is also seen in a still as choppers fly past her. Action scenes are filled with guns and missiles as John and his team fight in the Parliament.

'Attack' is set to release on Republic Day, January 26, 2022. The film has been directed and written by Lakshya Raj Anand. Ratna Pathak Shah, Prakash Raj, Vikas Sharma and Shefali Ganguly are also said to be a part of

the film.