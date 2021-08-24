Hollywood actor-filmmaker Angelina Jolie expressed anger over the decision to withdraw American troops from Afghanistan, which led to the fall of the Afghan government towards the Taliban.

"Whatever your views on the war in Afghanistan, we probably agree on one thing: it should not have

ended this way," Jolie wrote in an op-ed for 'Time' magazine.

She added, "Giving up the idea of a peace agreement between the Afghan government and the Taliban, appearing to cut and run and abandoning

our allies and supporters in the most chaotic way imaginable, after

so many years of effort and sacrifice, is a betrayal and failure impossible to fully understand."

Jolie, who has completed humanitarian work as a Special Envoy for the 'United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees' (UNHCR), said that

she is 'ashamed' of her

country's manner of

departure and feels the

US has been 'diminished'

by the events in Afghanistan.

"After all the bloodshed and effort and sacrifice and time, America seems to have lacked the will to plan this transition in a managed way. It was never going to be easy or perfect but could have been better, more decent and safer," lamented the actor.

Jolie further added, "As an American, I'm ashamed by the manner of our leaving. It diminishes us."

The 46-year-old actor is also concerned about the women in Afghanistan as the Taliban are notorious for mistreating females.

Angelina explained, "We have lost leverage to influence what now happens in Afghanistan."

"We lack a strategy to monitor and support women and civil society in Afghanistan, who the Taliban have a history of targeting - banning girls from school, confining women to the home and inflicting brutal physical punishments, including public lashing on any woman perceived to have stepped out of line," she mentioned.

Jolie also added that the withdrawal from Afghanistan has created 'a new

refugee crisis, on top of record global displacement, with nearly a quarter of a million Afghans displaced within the country since May with 80 percent of them being women and girls'.