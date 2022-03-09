Army Chief visits AWWA exhibition on Women's Day

On International Women's Day, General MM Naravane, the Chief of Army Staff visited the exhibition of artists and entrepreneurs organised by the 'Army Wives Welfare Association' (AWWA) at DLF Promenade Mall, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi on March 8, 2022.



The AWWA had organised a Pan India exhibition for its artists and entrepreneurs at various locations in the country to include Udhampur (Chinar Complex), Jaipur (Jawahar Kala Kendra), Bhatinda (Mittal Mall), Hisar (Miraje Mall), Lucknow (MB Club), Kolkata (Academy of Fine Arts, Rabindra Sadan), Chandigarh (Elante Mall) and Pune (SGS Mall) from March 5 to March 8, 2022.

The Army Chief appreciated the effort of Army wives in showcasing their art and entrepreneurial skills thereby revealing their creative side, apart from being a pillar of strength to her husband, a loving mother to her kids, a companion to her friends and a professional.

Over 600 plus registrations were done by the Army Wives to showcase their arts and business idea, which are shortlisted and exhibited on Women's Day, an apt day to highlight the artistic side of ladies from the Armed Forces fraternity.

The visit of the Army Chief has rendered support to the celebration of achievements of women of the Armed forces fraternity in various cultural and socio-economic fields. The COAS was appreciative of the talent and innovative ideas put on display by the ladies and motivated them to take an active part in such initiatives.