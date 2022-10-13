Armaan Malik, Raja Kumari nominated at MTV EMAs

Mumbai: Singer-songwriter Armaan Malik and rapper Raja Kumari have received nominations at the upcoming 'MTV Europe Music Awards' (EMAs).

Both Malik and Raja Kumari have secured nods in the 'Best Indian Act' category at the annual music gala.

Malik is nominated for his latest English single 'You'. This is a second nod for him in the best Indian act category at the annual music gala. His first international single 'Control' won him the 'MTV EMA' in 2020 in the same segment.

The 27-year-old multilingual musician said he is 'elated' to earn yet another nomination at the 'MTV EMAs'.

"The last time I won the award for my debut single 'Control' and it was such a massive career milestone for me! I hope to make my fans, family and country proud once again. I wish the very best to the other talented nominees alongside me. This is a big moment for all of us," Malik said.

Popular for songs such as 'Wajah Tum Ho', 'Bol Do Na Zara' and 'Butta Bomma', Malik recently collaborated with Ed Sheeran on the new version of the British singer's song '2Step'.

Known for her collaboration with 'Divine' on 'City Streets' and rap in 'Husn Parcham' from the 2018 film 'Zero', Indian American rapper Raja Kumari is nominated for her song 'Made in India', which featured Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit.

'Made In India' holds a special place in her heart and she had a wonderful time working on it, she said.

"It has been an incredible year and I am looking forward to the rest of it. The support and love that my fans have always shown me, has left me speechless. This is a big moment for all of us and I wish luck to all the other talented nominees," added Raja Kumari.

Public voting for award categories is live on the 'MTV EMAs' website.

The event, which celebrates global artists, will be held in Dusseldorf, Germany on November 13.