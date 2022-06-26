Arjunn Dutta's 'Abyakto' set for streaming debut on Eros Now
Mumbai: Filmmaker Arjunn Dutta's Bengali movie "Abyakto" will premiere on streaming service Eros Now on June 29.
Starring Arpita Chatterjee and Adil Hussain, "Abyakto" presents a touching tale of a mother and son, their strained relationship and how an unexpected turn of events changes things forever.
The drama film, which is Dutta's maiden feature directorial effort, was screened at the festivals like Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) and in the Indian Panorama section of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in 2018. It was theatrically released in January 2020.
Dutta said "Abyakto" is a film that raises pertinent issues that are never spoken about in the society.
"Our entire team has made an honest film with a lot of passion and I am sure it is going to touch hearts. I am grateful to Eros Now for giving us a perfect platform to showcase our film," the filmmaker said in a statement.
Produced by Ankit Das and Suresh Tolani, "Abyakto" also features Anubhav Kanjilal, Anirban Ghosh and Lily Chakravarty.
