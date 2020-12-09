Arjun promises a powerful courtroom drama

The trailer of film 'Nail Polish', starring Arjun Rampal and Manav Kaul's released on December 8. The courtroom drama revolves around the murder of migrant children with Manav Kaul's Veer as the prime accused. Arjun, a high-profile lawyer is tasked with getting him acquitted at any cost. From the trailer, it seems that the film promises a powerful and intense courtroom drama.

The Bugs Bhargava Krishna directorial stars Manav, Arjun and Rajit Kapur in pivotal roles. In the trailer, the viewers meet Sid Jaisingh (Rampal), a high profile defence lawyer who is promised a Rajya Sabha seat if he wins Veer Singh's case, who is accused of killing two migrant children.

The story of the film moves back and forth in time, thus making it interesting for the audience. The film seems to revolve around a simple murder trial with high-voltage twists and turns. Childhood trauma, multiple personalities and political conspiracies and controversies are teased in the short trailer.

Dropping the trailer, 'Zee 5' wrote "There is not enough proof and the truth is slipping away. The verdict will be out on January 1, 2020. Stay tuned."

"The shades of law are full of twists and turns. Scales share something very special in 'Nail Polish' trailer. What is your verdict? Sach sach bolna," Arjun Rampal said.

Nail Polish will start streaming on ZEE5 from January 1, 2021.