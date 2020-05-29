Arjun Kapoor joins Dua Lipa, Jason Derulo to raise COVID-19 funds
Mumbai: Actor Arjun Kapoor will be part of a global effort to raise funds for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The effort also involves international stars like Jason Derulo, Dua Lipa, Maluma, Nicky Jam, Becky G among others.
The live fundraising event is called OHM Live. It is a multi-platform charity initiative and will take place on Friday.
"As conscious citizens, every one of us have to do our bit to help as many people in need due to the coronavirus crisis. The pandemic has affected everyone globally. The loss of lives and human suffering is unbearable and devastating. Every one of us living in every corner of the world has understood that we are deeply connected to one another," Arjun said.
The actor added: "It is an honour for me to be a part of this esteemed platform that has so many luminaries, from so many countries, who are joining hands to raise funds to support as many people as possible. With so many lives affected worldwide, this charity initiative is essentially one that sees humanity stand up to protect humanity," he said.
