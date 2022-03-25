Apple's star-studded anthology 'Roar' to debut on April 15

Los Angeles: Apple TV+ on Friday released the trailer for Roar, the darkly comedic anthology series set to debut globally with all eight episodes on Friday, April 15 exclusively on Apple TV+.

Based on a book of short stories by Cecelia Ahern, the series is the first to be released under Roar creators and co-showrunners Carly Mensch and Liz Flahive's overall deal with Apple TV+.

The ensemble cast of the highly anticipated series includes A-list names such as Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, Issa Rae, Merritt Wever, Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Meera Syal, Fivel Stewart and Kara Hayward.

Spanning genres from magical realism to psychological horror, the eight stand-alone stories of "Roar" feature ordinary women in some pretty extraordinary circumstances.

In Roar, women eat photographs, date ducks, live on shelves like trophies. And yet, their struggles are universal.

Each instalment of the anthology series will also feature notable stars such as Nick Kroll, Judy Davis, Alfred Molina, Daniel Dae Kim, Jake Johnson, Jason Mantzoukas, Chris Lowell, Ego Nwodim, Griffin Matthews, Peter Facinelli, Simon Baker, Hugh Dancy, Jillian Bell, Bernard White and Justin Kirk.

Kidman also executive produces alongside Per Saari and their Emmy Award-winning Blossom Films.