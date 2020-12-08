Anurag is not 'bothered about Bollywood bullies, petty trolls'

Continuing the 'meta' marketing for the upcoming 'meta' film 'AK vs AK', director Anurag Kashyap responded to the 'calls and messages' that he had been getting about certain 'developments' in the promotions for the film. He said that he was not bothered.

Ahead of the trailer launch event of the film, in which the filmmaker plays a version of himself opposite Anil Kapoor, Anurag was involved in a 'Twitter' war with his co-actor. In 'AK vs AK', the two are at odds with each other after Anurag puts Anil through hell to make a film. They retained this dynamic even during the trailer launch event on December 7.

In a tweet, Anurag wrote, "I have been getting calls and messages that there have been rumours about the recent developments in the promotions of 'AK vs AK'. I am not bothered by petty trolls and Bollywood bullies. I always say to believe what you see."

In another tweet, Anurag also accused 'AK vs AK' director Vikramaditya Motwane of deviating from the 'real narrative'. He shared a link to the trailer and said that he would release a 'Kashyap cut' of the events soon.

"Brother Vikramaditya Motwane, I hate to agree with Anil Kapoor here, but this is not doing justice to the real narrative. I will release the Kashyap cut soon," tweeted the filmmaker.

The official synopsis for the film is as follows: A visionary director, an old school actor and a camera rolling for 10 hours. Anurag Kashyap, Indian cinema's enfant terrible, kidnaps Sonam Kapoor and films her father, the evergreen, Anil Kapoor's search for his daughter in real-time, as his next blockbuster. 'AK vs AK' is Vikramaditya Motwane's upcoming film, starring Anurag Kashyap and Anil Kapoor as themselves.

The upcoming movie also features several real-life family members.