Anupam pens book on his experiences during COVID-19

Mumbai: Veteran actor Anupam Kher said that his book will soon come out detailing his experiences during the Coronavirus-induced countrywide lockdown.

Taking to 'Twitter', Kher said, "The pandemic has changed our lives forever. It has also put us on the path of self-discovery, will-power, small triumphs and the strength of positive thinking. I managed to write a book about all this in this lockdown. More details about it will come very soon. Jai ho," wrote the veteran actor on 'Twitter'.

Anupam Kher also shared a two-minute-long video clip where he said that he went through several ups and downs during the lockdown, including the time when his mother Dulari and brother Raju Kher had contracted the virus.

"We have all faced a lot of things in these eight to nine months, which we would have never experienced in our life. Initially, I got scared and had insecurities, but I also realized that a lot of good things too happened during the pandemic like families have come together and people have discovered new hobbies. There is a sense of togetherness," said Kher.

"I have written all these thoughts in form of a book. It is time to talk about the book as it is getting ready to be published. So I take this opportunity to give an introduction to the book, which is about the good things that have happened in the pandemic and what we have learned and what new we can learn for the future," he concluded.