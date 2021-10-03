Anupam Kher off to shoot Sooraj Barjatya's next

Mumbai: Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Sunday wrote he is geared up to start filming for filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya's next directorial venture "Oonchai".



The film, billed as a story of four friends, also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Danny Denzongpa and Boman Irani.

Kher took to Instagram and posted pictures from the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport here, where he was accompanied by Irani.

"And suddenly you realise... It is time to start something new and trust the magic of new beginnings!" the 66-year-old actor wrote.

The film, backed by Barjatya's banner Rajshri Production, also features Neena Gupta, Sarika and Parineeti Chopra.

"Oonchai" will go on floors in Nepal.

In August, Kher wrapped up filming Ajayan Venugopalan's "Shiv Shastri Balboa", co-starring Jugal Hansraj and Gupta.