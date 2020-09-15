Anubhav Sinha: Nepotism is an overrated debate

Mumbai: Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha feels the raging debate over nepotism, which has found fresh steam after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, is overrated.



"Nepotism is an overrated debate. It exists everywhere and I have been telling this from the day one. Too much has been made out of the word 'nepotism'," Sinha told IANS.

He opened up on the issue of favouritism, too, and he admitted not being too aware of the newly-popular term 'movie mafia' before.

"Speaking of 'mafias', I haven't heard this term too many times in regards to the industry. Yes, favouritism and bullying exist in the business and it exists in every business. But we all should be very careful about our fellow workers. We all should think about each other and work in a friendly manner," said the "Thappad" director.