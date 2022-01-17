Angelina calls her 'Eternals' character a troubled soul

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie, who essayed the role of Thena in Chloe Zhao's superhero film 'Eternals', described her character as someone who is not

very comfortable during peacetime and this trait emanates from the moral injury of the character.

Due to her special ability to manipulate cosmic energy to augment her life force which grants her virtual invulnerability and immortality, Thena is known for being a social misfit.

Commenting on this, Angelina said, "Thena is like a soldier who is affected by the memories of battle and has PTSD or moral injury to live with. Thena just assumes that a fight is coming at her rather than care and kindness."

Talking about the complexities of her character, Angelina shared, "So Thena is quite wired and a lot of her struggle is just holding on to her mind and her center and her peace. I understand her and how she feels."

"Thena is not comfortable in peacetime. She does not know how to exist as a civilian or as a lover or as a friend, but she does know war. She knows who she is in combat. But she does not know how to go to a party or socialise. She just does not have those skills," she added.

'Eternals', which features an ensemble of Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden and Kumail Nanjiani, is available to stream on 'Disney+ Hotstar' in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.