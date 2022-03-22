Ananya Pandey to present at Lakme Absolute Grand Finale

New Delhi: Renowned designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock will bring the curtains down on the 2022 edition of the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week along with Bollywood star Ananya Pandey as the showstopper.

The fashion gala, which was held in a hybrid format for the last two editions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, is being hosted in the physical form for the very first time in New Delhi keeping in mind safety measures and regulations.

The celebrated designers, in collaboration with the cosmetics brand, will present a futuristic and flamboyant collection "Earthbound".

The collection will be accentuated by the soon-to-be-launched Lakme Absolute Explore Eye Range, the organisers said in a press release.

The designer duo said presenting their collection at the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week finale will be a special experience and they are excited to be back in this year's physical setup.

"Bringing our creative vision to life to present a futuristic collection, inspired by the Lakme Absolute Explore Eye Collection, we hope to bring forth a showcase that had us once again experimenting beyond the traditional! We look forward to audiences witnessing our Earthbound collection in its fullest and brightest form, as they #ExploreMore. Also, we couldn't have asked for a better showstopper than Ananya. She truly personifies the spirit of new age, cutting edge fashion and we are looking forward to unveiling her showstopping look," they said.

Their collection "Earthbound" is set in the 1980s and will narrate the story of time travel to the Earth.

Described as a homage to the Earth, the collection will be a celebration of having the luxury to wear the glamorous wave of maximal fashion that appears straight from the '80s.

Panday said she had an incredible experience last season when she made her debut at the Lakme Absolute Grand Finale.

"This year I look forward to wearing one of Falguni Shane Peacock's spectacular pieces and being a part of the futuristic world of exploration that they have envisioned with their designs and the Lakme Explore Eye collection. I am also super excited to unveil my makeup look to everyone, especially the splash of colour, matte and metallic finish in unmissable shades," the "Gehraiyaan" star said.

Celebrated makeup artist Daniel Bauer will conceptualise the makeup looks for the show, in sync with the creative vision of both the brands, with his renowned creative flair.

Sumati Mattu, Head of Innovations at Lakme, said, "We couldn't have been happier to collaborate with Falguni Shane Peacock, who is celebrated for always pushing boundaries and exploring the unexpected. We are very keen to see how Falguni Shane Peacock interpret Lakme's beauty trend statement as well as use the Lakme Explore Eye Collection to mark the start of a future that we eagerly anticipate."

Fashion week is a collaboration between LFW jointly organised by Lakme & RISE Worldwide and the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI). It will run from March 23 to 27.

Designer Rahul Mishra will open the 2022 edition that will be hosted by the Italian embassy on Tuesday.