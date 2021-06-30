Ananya launches 'Social Media for Social Good'

Ananya Panday had launched 'So Positive' two years ago, an initiative that took into cognisance cyber-bullying and the gravitas of it. On June 30, she launched 'Social Media for Social Good'. This campaign focuses more on the importance of keeping social platforms positive and healthy.

Ananya took to her social media handle and shared, "We often talk about the negative side of social media - the bullying, trolling and hatred. During the pandemic, I saw the power of people on social media - the humanity of strangers helping strangers, sharing resources and information and saving lives. It reinforced my belief in kindness, compassion and empathy. 'Social media for Social good' is a series in which I'm going to be talking to some of the 'Heroes' of social media who have used it positively and constructively for the good of society! Social media can be a kinder place. Let us all do our part in making sure that happens!"

"Hi guys. Hope you all are doing well and taking all the necessary precautions. I want to applaud all those people who have used social media constructively for social good. By using social media responsibly, you all empowered yourselves to deal with the pandemic crisis, overcome situations and help the needy and affected in every way possible. People have helped arrange hospital beds and oxygen cylinders. Some were giving out vaccine-related information, while the others helped the strays. The list is endless," said Panday.

She stated, "I will be interacting with some of these social media heroes with So Positive's new series 'Social Media for Social Good'. Discussing the massive impact social media heroes have made when they use social media positively for the good of society and to help others. Let us continue to use social media for social good. Let social media be a revolution of hope, health and happiness always."

'So Positive' was initiated by Ananya to build a community and raise awareness about social media bullying. Realising that social media was the backbone of help and was life-saving during the medical emergency when other institutions failed, this new campaign launched by her propagates the aim to use social media for the greater good of society. An initiative that is thought-provoking is for us to think that when social media is used constructively there is so much good that can happen to everyone in society. Ananya is going to celebrate all the heroes of social media who have used it for social welfare.

The actor will be giving shout-outs as well as interact with them and do multiple other things through this campaign series.