Ananya believes in telling stories regardless of the medium

New Delhi: Ananya Panday said that she would love to explore the digital space as she believes in telling stories, regardless of the medium.

The 'Student of the Year 2' star stated that the OTT streamers have been a blessing amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm looking forward to doing something in a digital space. As an audience member, I have only watched interesting things online like 'Ludo', 'Paatal Lok', 'The Crown', 'The Queen's Gambit' and many more," said Panday.

She added, "There are such lovely stories to tell. As an actor, I'm quite a platform agnostic. I'm okay with my work coming out on the big screen or even on a smaller screen as long as it reaches the right audience."

The actor is looking forward to the release of the sports drama 'Liger', in which she stars opposite Vijay Deverakonda and Shakun Batra's untitled relationship drama, which will also feature Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa.

Speaking on being fortunate enough to be working on two contrasting projects, Ananya shared, "These films are different from anything I have done before. The genre of Shakun's film itself is new in our industry. People are going to be very interested in something like that. 'Liger' is a super fun entertainer with lots of songs, action, drama and comedy. It is a full package."

"I'm a big fan of Vijay's work. He is a great actor and a wonderful person. I had a great time working with him. Deepika, Sid, Dhairya and Shakun. We all have become like family. We get along with each other very well. It feels like home wherever I'm with them. I'm blessed to work with such lovely people," she quipped.