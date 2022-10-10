Amitabh Bachchan unveils 'Uunchai' character poster

Amitabh Bachchan introduced fans to his character from the upcoming film 'Uunchai' along with a new poster. Taking to his 'Instagram' handle, Big B dropped a poster along with a caption. The poster depicts the two sides of Amitabh. One is seen sitting in the background of a hilltop amid a mesmerising view of the Himalayas. On the other hand, he seems to be the centre of attraction for all the women around him.

Sharing the poster, he wrote, "This one from 'Rajshri Films' is special. Meet me as Amit Shrivastava in 'Uunchai' on November 11, 2022. This film, by Sooraj Barjatya, celebrates life and friendship. Save the date for 'Uunchai'."

Earlier, on Friendship Day, Amitabh unveiled the first poster of his upcoming film.

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya under the 'Rajshri' production, 'Uunchai', which is set to hit the theatres in November this year, will see Neena Gupta and Sarika, with Parineeti Chopra making a special appearance. The film also stars Danny Denzongpa and Nafisa Ali Sodhi.

Makers began shooting for 'Uunchai' in October 2021 in Nepal. In April 2022, the Bollywood star announced the wrap of the film on his 'Instagram' account.

The film marks the directorial comeback of Sooraj Barjatya after his 2015 family drama 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo', which starred Salman Khan, Sonam Kapoor and Anupam Kher in the lead roles.

The movie is all set to clash with Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming action thriller film 'Yodha', which also stars Disha Patani and Rashi Khanna in the lead roles. Apart from 'Uunchai', Amitabh will next be seen in 'The Intern' remake with Deepika Padukone.