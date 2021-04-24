Amit Mistry dies of cardiac arrest at 47

Popular Gujarati and Hindi film actor Amit Mistry died on Friday morning after suffering a major cardiac arrest. He was 47. His manager Maharshi Desai said, "I spoke to Amit's mother. It is true that he is no more. He passed away after suffering a massive cardiac arrest this morning. He was at his house in Andheri, Mumbai with his parents and passed away on the spot, before they could get any help."

The manager also said that Amit had no underlying medical condition. "He woke up, had his breakfast and even exercised before he suffered a cardiac arrest. He was absolutely fit and fine," Desai told PTI.

Amit, who was famous in the Gujarati theatre circuit and films, also did many Hindi films including Kya Kehna, Ek Chalis Ki Last Local, 99, Shor In The City, Yamla Pagla Deewana, Bey Yaar, A Gentleman among many others. He had also appeared in TV shows like Tenali Rama, Woh, Ssshhhh…Koi Hai, among others. He was recently seen in the Amazon Prime web series Bandish Bandits.

Actors Jacqueline Fernandes, Sumeet Vyas, Kubbra Sait, Rajesh Tailang, Cyrus Sahukar, Rajesh Tailang and many others offered their condolences on social media. "Bhai Amit, can't believe this that someone so full of life is no more. Keep spreading love the way you used to wherever you are," Rajesh tailang wrote.

Singer-actor Swanand Kirkire expressed shock at the sudden demise. "Amit Mistry? No… This is unbelievable. He was an amazing aactor and a real happy soul," he wrote.

Filmmakers Raj and DK, who had worked extensively with the actor, wrote, "Amit Mistry was very special to us! Bhuval Ram Kuber (99), Tipu (Shor In The City), Jignesh Patel (A Gentleman), Prakhaand Pandit (Project No. 12)… every time we wrote a script, we subconsciously wrote a part for Amit. And to wake up today to the news that Amit is no more, has crushed us!