Amazon Prime Video enters film production in India

OTT platform 'Amazon Prime Video' announced its landmark association with the upcoming film 'Ram Setu' as a co-producer alongside 'Cape of Good Films', 'Abundantia Entertainment' and 'Lyca Productions'. The movie brings a power-packed star cast led by superstar Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrat Bharucha.

Narrating a story rooted in India's cultural and historical heritage, the action drama promises to be a visual marvel. It will be directed by Abhishek Sharma and creatively produced by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi.

Following its theatrical release, 'Ram Setu' will be available for Prime members in India and more than 240 countries and territories.

Vijay Subramanium, director and head content, 'Amazon Prime Video India' said, "We are delighted to announce Amazon Prime Video's foray into the world of film production. 'Ram Setu' is a movie which highlights a story from our rich Indian heritage."

"The tale of 'Ram Setu' is something that has always intrigued me. To me, it embodies the most vital traits of our culture - determination, bravery, love and above all, the value of our morals that create the social fabric of our India. I am looking forward to being part of this great story and taking it to our youth. With 'Amazon Prime Video', we have the chance to take this to viewers across the world," said Akshay.

Vikram Malhotra, founder and CEO of 'Abundantia Entertainment' said, "In India, mythology, religion and history are deeply intertwined. 'Ram Setu' is a story formed on facts, science and historical heritage and is anchored in the deep belief of Indians for centuries. We are thrilled to collaborate with 'Amazon' once again for the opportunity to share this amazing story with a global audience."