Amanda Warren boards in CBS pilot Ways and Means

Los Angeles: 'The Leftover' star Amanda Warren has joined actor Patrick Dempsey in CBS political drama pilot 'Ways and Means'.

Mike Murphy and Ed Redlich have written and will executive produce the series, which hails from CBS Television Studios, reported Variety.

Dempsey will portray a powerful congressional leader who has lost faith in politics and finds himself working secretly with an idealistic young congresswoman from the opposing party to subvert the hopelessly grid – locked system he helped create.

Together, they will attempt to save American politics, if they don't get caught, the official plotline read.

Warren will star as Jerlene Brooks, a former community organiser and progressive activist.

The actor is best known for starring in shows such as 'Madam Secretary', and 'The Leftovers'. Her feature film credits include movies like Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and Roman J. Israel, Esq.

'Ways and Means' will be executive produced by Denise Di Novi, Tom Lassally and former CBS president Nina Tassler.

