Amanda opens up about 'terrifying experience'
Los Angeles: Former child star Amanda Bynes says seeing the paparazzi photographs of herself is a "terrifying experience".
Bynes has accused paparazzi of intentionally editing the photos they take of her to appear unflattering, reports eonline.com.
Bynes said she wants to discuss "self-worth" in a video posted to her Instagram, explaining: "Whenever I see a paparazzi photo, the majority of the time I look nothing like myself. I'm talking 16 chins, face looks completely different and it's an all around terrifying experience to look myself up online, quite honestly. Like, I'm about to cry just thinking about it."
The 33-year-old and fiance Paul Michael were recently photographed kissing while running errands here. In the images, Bynes is seen smoking a cigarette and drinking a can of Pepsi as Michael wraps his arm around her.
She continued in the video: "But, I wanted to post this video so people know that I'm just like you, Of course I want to look my best. I can take an unflattering shot, but I also know that my photos are being photoshopped. I don't look like that in the photos that I take or when I look at myself in the mirror."
