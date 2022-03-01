Amanda files for termination of the 9-year-old conservatorship

Following the footsteps of pop sensation Britney Spears, actor Amanda Bynes is also stepping up to end her conservatorship after nine years of being under it.

According to reports via 'ET', Bynes filed to resolve her conservatorship in California's Ventura County Superior Court. The hearing for the 'She's The Man' star petition is scheduled to take place in March 2022.

David A Esquibias, Bynes' attorney, told 'People' as per 'ET', "Amanda wishes to terminate her conservatorship. She believes her condition is improved and protection of the court is no longer necessary."

The conservatorship gave Bynes' mother Lynn Bynes legal control over the 'What a Girl Wants' star. This gives Lynn the right to dictate

everything from personal to financial and even medical affairs of the actor. Bynes came under the conservatorship in August 2013 when she was 27 years old.

Bynes was subjected to such a decision due to several unfortunate encounters with the police and even an imposed psychiatric hold. The actor had also admitted previously that she had drug abuse problems during this time. In 2014, Bynes had also revealed in an abrupt tweet that she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

However, in a conversation with 'ET', Bynes' attorney cleared the air and disclosed that the 35-year-old actor had been enjoying the fruits of a quiet

life and that she was indeed doing well. The lawyer went on and mentioned that Bynes was attending school while working hard to obtain a Bachelor's degree.