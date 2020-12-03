Amaal speaks up for legal rights of musicians, lyricists

Singer Amaal Mallik feels that musicians and lyricists should be granted the legal right of their works, which they deserve. Asked what changes he wants to see in the music industry, Amaal said: "On the more technical front, I would like to hear and create something more organic.

"I see an inclination lately towards artificially created sounds, which are amazing too, but I feel it should be supplemented with something more," added Mallik.

The singer further said, "My film score in 'Saina' and my single 'Tu mera nahi' will help in proving that musicians performing live along with digitally produced music can go hand in hand and create a commercially hybrid score or song that can win both charts and hearts."

Amaal also shared by saying: "I also hope that the legal rights we musicians and lyricists deserve are given to us. I guess the latter will take its own course and we have to wait and see what happens next."

In November, Amaal ventured into the unexplored music space with his debut pop song, 'Tu mera nahi'. It is a heartbreaking number which he composed and sung on lyrics by Rashmi Virag. So far, it has over 17 million views on 'YouTube'.