All-female 'Avengers' film will happen soon: Letitia

Actress Letitia Wright said that an all-female Avengers film will be a reality soon. The 26-year old star played Shuri in 'Black Panther' besides reprising her role in two 'Avengers' films.

Asked about the possibility of a female team-up, Wright said: "I do not think we have to fight for it. Producer Victoria Alonso is very strong about spearheading it alongside Marvel's chief Kevin Feige. It is only a matter of time before they do it."

Wright also opened up about how special it was to be featured in the 'Black Panther' cast.

"It was always a dream of mine to play someone that can be impactful not only for black women but also just for women around the world and young people too. To be able to have a combination of people and audience members who are so thrilled and appreciative of Shuri is a good feeling. I feel like I contributed something positive in the world," she said in an interview with 'Yahoo! Entertainment'.

In 2019, 'Captain Marvel' star Brie Larson had revealed that she and her cast-mates approached Feige about the possibility of an all-female superhero film.

"I will say that a lot of the female cast members from 'Marvel' walked up to Kevin and we were like, 'We are in this together, we want to do this!' What that means, I have no idea. You know, I'm not in charge of the future of 'Marvel', but it is something that we are really passionate about and

we love and I feel like if enough people out in the world talk about how much they want it, maybe it will happen," said.