Alicia to star in 'HBO' limited series 'Irma Vep'

Los Angeles: Actor Alicia Vikander will be seen next in the 'HBO' limited series 'Irma Vep. It is to be helmed by French independent director Olivier Assayas. According to 'The Hollywood Reporter', the new series is loosely based on Assayas' 1996 film of the same name.

Assayas, who penned the series, revolves around Mira (Vikander), an American film star who gets disillusioned by her career and a recent breakup, after which she comes to France to star as Irma Vep in a a remake of the French silent film classic, 'Les Vampires'.

Filmmaker Olivier is also executive producing the show along with 'Euphoria' creator Sam Levinson. 'A24' is the studio behind the project.

"I have been a long-time admirer of Olivier and his work. I am very excited for us to work together and to be a part of the expanded universe of his superb cult classic 'Irma Vep'. There are a lot of brilliant people coming together and I am delighted to be partnering with 'HBO' and 'A24' on this special project," said Vikander.

Assayas said, "I am immensely grateful to Alicia, 'A24' and 'HBO' for giving me the incredible opportunity to explore and expand 'Irma Vep' in a series format. This is a comedy that will try and catch the zeitgeist the same way the original 'Irma Vep' did in a very different world and in a very different era. That right now feels light-years away."