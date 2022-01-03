Alec calls 'Rust' tragedy as the 'worst situation' he has been in

Alec Baldwin has had a tough year following the 'Rust' shooting incident that resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

As the new year begins, Alec shared a video where he reflected on the year that has been and also spoke about what he expects from 2022. The actor stated that his goal is to achieve peace and happiness in 2022.

In a new video posted by Alec, the actor could be seen talking about a lot of things including the tough time that he has had following the death of Hutchins.

"This has been surely the worst situation I have ever been involved with and I'm very hopeful that the people in charge of investigating this whole thing get to the truth as soon as possible. No one wants the truth more than I do," he said.

In the captions, Alec added, "Another chance to let go of anything that is hurting us. Destroying us."

The 63-year-old actor also spoke about hoping to drown out all the negativity in the new year as he spoke about his goals and resolutions. Baldwin maintained that he hopes for peace, awareness, consciousness, deepening of his relationships with the people that he is close to and also improving relationships with people that he cares about in the new year.

Recently, Alec's wife Hilaria had also taken to her 'Instagram' account to talk about what she expects from 2022 and urged people to be kind to one another. Hilaria stated that 2022 should be dedicated as the 'Year of Kindness' as she reflected on her husband's situation following the 'Rust' tragedy and also the kind of online abuse they have faced.