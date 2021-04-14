Akshaye, Raveena to share screen space in 'Legacy'

MUMBAI: Bollywood actors Akshaye Khanna and Raveena Tandon will play the role of rivals in Vijay Gutte's upcoming drama series 'Legacy'.

Both were previously a part of the ensemble in JP Dutta's 2003 war drama 'LOC: Kargil'.

The 'Ittefaq' star said that he was thrilled to come on board the series as it aims to provide quality entertainment to the audience.

"It is refreshing to work on the content that challenges our boundaries as an industry as a whole. Given the massive scale of the show, we are cognizant of the immense responsibility to deliver our best to create a content piece the audience looks forward to. I'm glad 'Legacy' is going to be my first web series," Khanna said.

According to the makers, the show will be mounted on a big scale with the team intending to shoot it across multiple foreign locations.

Tandon said that the series presents an 'interesting tale of power struggle' with an engaging drama at the backdrop.

"It is a fine work of content articulated interestingly to resonate with a global audience. I am excited to be associated with the show and looking forward to the beginning of this journey," she shared.

The director called 'Legacy' an inspirational project which would reflect the 'dark realities of the professional world'.

"I am thrilled to be reuniting with Akshaye for this and exhilarated to have Raveena Tandon on board with us. This talent powerhouse is set for an epic rivalry," he added.