Akshaye feels privileged to wear the army uniform

Akshaye Khanna recently made his digital debut with the web film 'State Of Siege: Temple Attack'. The Ken Ghosh directorial is based on the Akshardham temple terror strike of September 24, 2002, in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

The actor confessed he feels privileged to wear the army uniform for his role and that he is extra careful and respectful towards the uniform.

"To be able to wear the uniform without taking the oath of the ultimate sacrifice is a privilege that only an actor is afforded. My only focus

during the making has been to not disrespect that privilege," said Khanna.

Producer Abhimanyu Singh said, "Very rarely have we highlighted the role of the Indian commandos in neutralising attacks by our enemies. The 'State Of Siege' series was designed to give their perspective and contribution. The success of 'State Of Siege: 26/11' encouraged us to tell these stories further and the obvious extension for us was to chronicle the events of the temple attack that shook the nation."

'State Of Siege: Temple Attack' will depict how, on September 24, 2002, a terrorist attack at Akshardham temple claimed over 30 lives and left 80 injured. The National Security Guard (NSG) arrived at the spot, killed the terrorists and ended the siege.