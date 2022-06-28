Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Prithviraj' to stream on Prime Video
Mumbai: Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday announced the streaming premiere of Akshay Kumar-starrer historical drama "Samrat Prithviraj".
The film, which was released theatrically on June 3, will be available to Prime Video subscribers in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, starting from July 1.
Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Yash Raj Films, the film features an ensemble cast including Kumar, Manushi Chillar, Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Manav Vij, Ashutosh Rana and Sakshi Tanwar.
Kumar, who played the titular hero of Prithviraj Chauhan of the Chahamana dynasty in the historical drama based on poet Chand Vardai's epic poem "Prithviraj Raso", said he was looking forward to sharing the story with "every household" with its release on the streaming platform.
"In my career spanning three decades, I have never played such a huge historic role," said Akshay Kumar.
"I feel honoured to be able to essay the role of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan on screen. I'm excited to bring this epic saga to every household now with Amazon Prime Video from July 1 and I'm glad that through this medium the inspiring story of a great Indian warrior and a mighty king, Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, will reach across the globe," the actor said.
Following "Bunty Aur Babli 2" and "Jayeshbhai Jordaar", "Samrat Prithviraj" is the third film to be premiered on Prime Video from the licensing deal with Yash Raj Films (YRF).
