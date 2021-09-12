Ajay to appear on 'Into the Wild with Bear Grylls'

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has come on board to feature on an episode of Discovery's popular adventure show 'Into The Wild With Bear Grylls', the makers announced on September 12.

Devgn, 52, will soon film the episode in the Maldives with host and ace adventurer Bear Grylls.

In 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had featured in an episode of 'Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls and PM Modi'.

Previously, superstars Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth have also accompanied Grylls on his adventures in the wilderness.

The show will be premiered first on 'Discovery+' app.

Devgn, who was most recently seen in the feature 'Bhuj: The Pride of India', has a packed slate with films like 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', SS Rajamouli's 'RRR', sports drama 'Maidaan' and his directorial 'Mayday'.

He is also set to make his digital debut with the 'Disney+ Hotstar' upcoming series 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness'.