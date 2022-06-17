Ajay Devgn's 'Thank God' to release theatrically on Diwali 2022

Mumbai: Superstar Ajay Devgn's upcoming comedy movie "Thank God" will make its debut in theatres on Diwali 2022, the makers announced on Friday.

Directed by veteran filmmaker Indra Kumar, the film also features actors Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh.

Production banner T-Series shared the news of the movie's release date in a post on Twitter.

"#AjayDevgn #SidharthMalhotra #RakulPreetSingh upcoming #ThankGod set to release this Diwali. Produced by #BhushanKumar #IndraKumar #AshokThakeria is a slice of life that will tickle your funny bones along with a beautiful message," read the tweet.

"Thank God" is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit and Markand Adhikari. Yash Shah is the co-producer.

At the domestic box office, the film is set to clash with Akshay Kumar-starrer "Ram Setu", which will also release on Diwali 2022.