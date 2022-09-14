Ajay Devgn's 'Thank God' lands in a legal trouble

Director Indra Kumar's upcoming film 'Thank God' has run into trouble.

A case has been filed against the film's director and actors Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra in a Jaunpur court by lawyer Himanshu Srivastava.

The petitioner's statement will be recorded on November 18.

According to the petitioner, the film's trailer, which has been released, mocks religion and has hurt religious sentiments.

In his petition, Srivastava said that Ajay Devgn, wearing a suit, is seen playing Chitragupta and in one of the scenes, he is seen cracking jokes and using objectionable language.

"Chitragupta is regarded as the Lord of Karma and keeps a record of a man's good and bad deeds. Such depiction of Gods can create an unpleasant situation since it hurts religious sentiments," the petition said.

'Thank God' is slated for an October 24 release.