Aishwarya and Aaradhya discharged from hospital

Abhishek Bachchan has tweeted that his wife, Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya have tested negative for the Coronavirus and have been discharged from hospital. He remains under observation with father Amitabh Bachchan.

He tweeted, "Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. We will be indebted forever. Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff."

While Amitabh and Abhishek have been hospitalised since July 11, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were hospitalised on July 12 after developing mild symptoms. Big B has been sharing regular updates on his social media accounts. He has been also thanking well-wishers and said that their support is what has been getting him through tough times. Recently, he shared a picture with his son, daughter-in-law and grand-daughter and wrote, "We see your love and we hear your prayers. We fold our hands in gratitude and thank you all!"

Abhishek had earlier announced his diagnosis on 'Twitter' and had written, "Both my father and I tested positive for COVID-19.